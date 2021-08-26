I was saddened to read of the opposition to the Orange schools’ mask policy. COVID-19 and Delta variant have become one of the biggest threats in our lifetime. So far, they’ve sickened over 34 million and killed over 620,000 Americans. Pediatric ICUs are full and children are dying. Will you be the next fatality?
This is not a time to quibble over individual rights or take unrealistic views with wishful thinking. It’s time for practical solutions and mandatory cooperation when it comes to masking, getting vaccinated and keeping social distance. In this matter of life and death, we had better get on the same page and not fight each other. This is not a political issue but a health issue.
If you don’t want to mask or vaccinate, please do us a favor and stay home. Your independence ends when you walk out the front door. It’s crucial that we work together on this for the common good and welfare of our neighborhood and community. The sooner we pool our efforts together, the sooner we will triumph over this viral scourge.
If we didn’t have to deal with anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers, this battle against the viral threat would have been won long ago. Instead of bashing school districts and synagogues for curbing our individual rights, we should be grateful that they are abiding by CDC guidelines and local community government recommendations to keep us safe and alive to enjoy another day.
Cherie Rosenstein
Beachwood