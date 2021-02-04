The horrific escalation of anti-Semitism is on the minds of Jewish organizations everywhere. The fight against hate floods Zoom webinars, social media and traditional channels.
J Street Cleveland, the new chapter of the pro-peace, pro-Israel national organization, has made the fight against structural racism, anti-immigrant policies and anti-Semitism a strong pillar of its strategic plan. We align with J Street National, which has made working to eradicate this scourge a 2021 goal.
We applaud Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League on his recent webinar reported in the Cleveland Jewish News as he urges “our community to be organized, to be attentive and to be vigilant.” (“ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt: White supremacy threat to Jews, others,” Jan. 22.)
J Street Cleveland lends its strong advocacy voice to the many organizations in Cleveland who are powerfully elucidating, educating and expressing revulsion as we remember what unchecked hate causes. We applaud the CJN in its continual coverage of local, national and international efforts to combat anti-Semitism. It is surely the enemy of the peace we all seek for Israel and must be collectively opposed through our legislators.
Loree B. Resnik, Chair
J Street CLE