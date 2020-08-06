There has been an awkward effort by some liberal Jews to excuse recent manifestations of anti-Semitism in the Black community by athletes and celebrities as just ignorance. That excuse just got weaker now that it has been revealed that Rodney Muhammad, the president of Philadelphia NAACP, posted on Facebook caricatures of Jewish people similar to what one finds in Der Sturmer. Further, Muhammad has said he does not see why Jews should be offended. This sick bile is from a man whose views are respected in the Black community.
Obviously Muhammad’s constituents are comfortable with his Julius Streicher-like Facebook posts. At this point, there does not appear to be any difference between the anti-Semitism of Black Lives Matter and the anti-Semitism of the Philadelphia NAACP. The more important question for those not willfully blind members of the Jewish community is whether in 2020 there is any difference between the anti-Semitism of the Philadelphia NAACP and the rest of the organization?
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.