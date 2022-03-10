In its Page 1 story Feb. 11, “Mandel dismisses antisemitism charge,” the Cleveland Jewish News manages to employ no fewer than three woke narratives in its hit piece. The reader is left wondering what the subject demonstration was about and why it was labeled as antisemitic, other than to establish that the marchers were Christian and that the target politician is Jewish.
That sounds like the former President Barack Obama meme, which considered all criticism of him as inherently racist because he is biracial. The derogatory use of “dismisses” in the headline echoes the “Me Too” doctrine of “believe the victim,” which does not tolerate any doubt or push back against the accuser.
Finally, the CJN brings to mind President Joe Biden’s trope that any African-American who voted against him ain’t Black. Its uncritical repetition of the accusation that Mandel is not Jewish is the only hint of antisemitism in the article, but the CJN dismisses it.
Charles Gruenspan
Pepper Pike