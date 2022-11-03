Oct. 27 marked the four-year anniversary of the massacre at the Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh. It is the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history.
Antisemitism is back with a vengeance. But being a target will never keep me inside my home, in fear, peering through window blinds. I will go where I choose to go and let G-d take care of the rest. The Jewish people will continue to survive and thrive, no matter what. We are a people almost 6,000 years old, thanks to Him.
We all need to use common sense. These animals want to scare us, burn down our buildings, murder and torture us, and have for thousands of years. My message to them: You won’t win because you can’t win. G-d has promised.
Naomi Reich
Streetsboro