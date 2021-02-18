The obit on Donald Allen mentioned he was a U.S. Army infantry veteran. My days as a “foot slogger” were during World War II (Obituaries, Feb. 12).
But it coincided with something that surprised me. Having just turned 95, I was curious how many other WWII veterans were still alive. The number is “only” 300,000. I believe during the war there were something like 12 million.
But in turn, I also wondered how many of my Glenville High School grads were still around. There is a website titled, “Classmates” which actually provided the answer – only a handful as best I can discern. It was interesting to see who they were and that was another surprise. But there may be others.
After all, my days in University Heights ended in 1967 when I moved to the Washington area. All of this results in the realization Glenville High School may be one of the only high schools to be removed from its original site and combined with another. As a mid-year graduate (1944), I still enjoy recalling a very happy time of my life there.
David H. Brown
North Bethesda, Md.