I was appalled to learn that Dr. Miriam Weiss, who is running for the school board in Beachwood, supports House Bill 248. This legislative proposal would prohibit schools and business from requiring any and all vaccines. As a pediatrician, I have been an advocate for children for the past 30 years. I have seen children die of vaccine preventable diseases, such as meningitis and pertussis. This is why I, along with the Ohio American Academy of Pediatrics, opposes House Bill 248. We care about children’s lives.
Proponents of HB 248, such as Weiss, want to play on our fears of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine to win votes. Weiss equates vaccines records, which she calls passports, to wearing a yellow star. Really? Weiss would prefer to win votes by taking a populist position and aligning herself with extremists. I want someone on the school board who will put children first.
Weiss is also a proponent of ivermectin, an unapproved drug for COVID-19, which has not been shown to be effective and has significant toxicity. According to the Federation of State Medical Boards, providing misinformation about a lethal disease is unethical, unprofessional and dangerous. She is not a person I want to be making decisions for children in our schools.
Please vote for Jillian Delong, Wendy Leatherberry and Kim Allamby.
Teresa Kammerman, M.D.
Beachwood