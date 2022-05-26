I was appalled by the pandering of CJN/JNS.org Columnist Ben Cohen drudging up antisemitism when Chasidic Jews were not following the rules and likely flying in a big group as they often do. (“Lufthansa: ‘Say yes to the world’ but no to the Jews,” May 20)
Only rule breakers would’ve missed their flights if the Chasidic Jews who were wearing their masks had reported their members for defying the rule. Could Cohen even fathom that maybe the group refused to be broken up or report the cheaters?
Avoidance of rules is not an excuse for rule breaking: they all can read.
Then, to infer that someone was a Nazi when this group created the problem and no one was brave enough to name the cheaters (no innocent bystanders, remember) and no cheater “man” enough to admit fault.
We’re tired of “special” people and their childish actions. Follow the rules.
Diana Lee Luxenberg
Three Rivers, Calif.