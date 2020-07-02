I wish to address a letter to the editor that was written June 19 by Eric
Resnick of Canton. (“Military tactic killed Floyd”)
First and foremost, please allow me to express as a fellow and extremely proud Jewish person, just how
appalled I was with the fact that such an article would be published in the CJN. Secondly, it is beyond disturbing and truly ignorant of him to write such an article, and claim that “Israeli military tactics killed Floyd,” when in fact this is completely false and there is no proof of such absurdity.
My father served as a full-time police officer for 30 years with the New York Police department and he shared with us the many positive and negative challenges that each police officer faces daily across our nation. It is extremely heartbreaking that today, people have become more and more ignorant and less tolerant of others because of race and/or religious beliefs, nor should we blame our Jewish homeland in the
killing of Floyd, which is 5,977 miles from Cleveland.
I resided in Israel for 10 years and my friends served in the Israel Defense Forces and they all have stated that it is mortifying that any person could even blame Israel for the horrific killing of Floyd. That police officer never stepped foot in Israel and it is irrelevant to even compare the Palestinian situation in Israel, which has caused enough deaths to innocent Israelis.
Paula Aviva Stern
Beachwood