A piece of research has been presented by Data for Progress and the Justice Collaborative Institute which shows that over 50% of Republican voters are in favor of a monthly universal basic income check of $2,000 while the pandemic is ongoing, which has been proposed in a bill of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (a member of “the squad”). Then, it would provide every American with a monthly universal basic income check of $1,000 for an additional year.
I am appalled.
For over 40 years, I have had to listen to conservatives and Republicans drone on and rant about how incompetent and wasteful the federal government is. I have had to listen to their drivel about how we should not add to the national debt and the federal budget deficit, and why we should cut and reduce spending on Social Security to demonstrate that we have “fiscal responsibility.” And now, all of a sudden, they want to ride the big, bad federal government “gravy-train.” I thought you all believed in “limited government?”
So, now, after listening to your
right-wing Social Darwinist propaganda for 40 years, I find out that you are not only a bunch of hypocrites and posers, but you have turned into “crazy socialists” and “crazy communists.”
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.