Wow. Kudos to Camp Wise for using gender identity for bunking purposes. (“Camp Wise uses gender identity for bunking purposes,” May 21)
How fabulous for the transgender youth population. It’s so important and deserving that they have a comfortable place to be themselves and have a fun summer as well, especially being accepted in a Jewish community. It is equally important for the rest of the population to realize there is no difference – kids are kids no matter how they identify.
Ronnie and Milt Abrams
Chester Township