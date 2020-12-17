Paula Friedman’s letter criticizing the Cleveland Jewish News for giving suburbs a bad rap is well meant but misguided (“CJN articles give suburbs bad rap,” Dec. 4).
As a former Cleveland Press reporter, it is the duty of newspapers to print good and bad news. Ignoring the latter deprives readers of getting all the news and judging for themselves. The long time motto of The New York Times was “All the News That’s fit to Print.” We used to have fun changing that to “All the News That Gives You Fits We Print.”
I read the CJN online each week and have come to appreciate its courage. Not that the paper will hit the nail on the head at all times, but it is “human.” Hiding from bad news is a shonda when it comes to journalism. If we shield the bad from our children, we do them a disservice. The writer used the letters section to air her opinion, and that is good. But consider the obligation of a newspaper to report the news. If incorrect, that is another matter.
David H. Brown
North Bethesda, Md.