I am a longtime trustee and the current treasurer of Menorah Park and was involved in the analysis of the affiliation transaction. I want to express to the CJN my immense admiration and appreciation of how you helped the process remain confidential.

My late grandfather was the chief photographer for the Akron Beacon Journal for 40 years from whom I learned the value of journalism. I can see him smiling, were I to, will be able to tell him how your paper handled this matter.

Harry Singer, Treasurer

Menorah Park Board of Trustees

Beachwood

