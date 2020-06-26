I deeply appreciate the CJN and Staff Reporter Jane Kaufman for providing me with the opportunity to reflect on my 17 years as head of school for the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. When I joined The Agnon School in 2003, I did not imagine I would be fortunate enough to work alongside such an exceptional staff and faculty.
Together, we’ve been able to breathe life into the concept of Jewish pluralism, and our students have developed a vibrant relationship with the land and people and state of Israel. We’ve expanded our population of learners with a learning enhancement team of 14 specialists; more and more diverse learners benefit from their services, as do their classmates and the entire school community.
I am grateful to our staff for their gift of a beautiful talit, inscribed with the names of our students. Thank you as well to our senior staff, for the kiddush cup I’ll use with gratitude on Shabbatot and chagim, but even more for their support and their commitment – and their friendship. Our students’ parents have been gracious in their comments, and it has been a distinct privilege to work alongside dedicated colleagues in our community’s other day schools. To our visionary founders and donors and true lay leaders who have supported the school for over 50 years – thank you.
Mazal tov to incoming Head of School Jay Leberman. I’m confident that you and this extraordinary group of professionals will move the school forward from strength to strength.
Jerry D. Isaak-Shapiro
Head of School
Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School