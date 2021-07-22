The July 15 news story at cjn.org about an arborist killed while working in the Cultural Gardens brought back a childhood memory. As a kid living on Pierpont Avenue, I often visited – for some unknown reason – the Hebrew Cultural Garden. It was relatively short walk from our house.
In doing so, I had to pass Miles Standish Elementary School. Long after I left Cleveland, I read somewhere the name was changed to Mayor Michael R. White Elementary. I was incensed because the Standish name came from a Mayflower love story of pilgrims Standish, John Alden and Priscilla Mullin. In 1858, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote his epic, “The Courtship of Myles Standish.” He liked Priscilla, but was too shy to tell her, so he asked Alden to do it for him.
After he did, the two decided they shared feelings for one another. Hence came her response to Alden, “Speak for yourself, John.”
David H. Brown
North Bethesda, Md.