We write in response to the swastika and graffiti painted on four buildings, including Jewish Learning Connection, near Cedar and South Green roads in University Heights on July 26. The targeting of these businesses in a predominantly Jewish community was a heinous act of visual hate speech meant to intimidate and frighten our neighbors as they go about their daily business.
We condemn these cowardly acts of anti-Semitism in the strongest terms possible and stand with our Jewish neighbors. We are cognizant that the commemoration of Tisha b’Av occurs this week, a time of communal mourning and fasting in the Jewish calendar. Although a large number of disasters are said to have befallen the Jews on this day, the major commemoration is of the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem in 586 B.C.E. and 70 C.E., respectively.
We are committed to building and not destroying so that all people might “sit under their own vine and under their own fig tree, and no one shall make them afraid, for the mouth of the Lord has spoken.” (Micah 4:4)
We lift our prayers and our voices for peace and an end to hate.
Shalom.
Rev. Jessica MacMillan, Fairmount Presbyterian Church, Cleveland Heights
Rev. Joe Cherry, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Cleveland, Shaker Heights
Rev. John Lentz, Forest Hill Church, Cleveland Heights
Rev. Veronica Goines, Forest Hill Church, Cleveland Heights
Rev. Mark A. Medina, Church of the Covenant, Cleveland
Rev. Jessica Shield, Peace Lutheran Church, Cleveland Heights
Rev. Andy Call, The Church of the Covenant, Cleveland Heights
Rev. Lindsay Harren-Lewis, Fairmount Presbyterian Church, Cleveland Heights
Father John McNulty, Communion of Saints Catholic Church, Cleveland Heights
Rev. Jeanne Leinbach, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights
Matt Hale, Church of Christ at Forest Hill, Cleveland Heights
Rev. Denis L. Paul, East Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Kirtland
The Rev. Jessie Gutgsell Dodson, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights