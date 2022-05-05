I was the musical director for Beachwood Community Youth Theater and Theater Camp for many, many years. In that time,I watched so many children build their confidence and their self-worth while performing in Jill Koslen-Freireich’s shows.
As an educator for 35 years, I know how important it is for children to have the chance to excel in areas outside of scholastic ones. We all need a place to be ourselves and shine without fear of failure or admonishment. That’s what theater, choir, dance and art offers to children.
Beachwood Community Theater and Camp excelled at making children feel special and a useful part of a community outside their home or school. I feel that the firing of Jill and the discontinuing of her program was based on all the wrong things. When that curtain rises, no one cares if a work deadline was late or if the director worked from home. Derek Schroeder was thinking of his own agenda, not the one that centers around his communities’ needs, or the families involved in these programs or all the positives and benefits programs like these offer to children of all ages.
I’m rather ashamed at the Beachwood Recreation Department’s decision and the support they received from their new mayor.
Kim Lausin
Richmond Heights
Publisher’s Note: Beachwood mayor Justin Berns announced May 4 he would be reinstating Beachwood Theater Camp and Koslen-Freireich as director.