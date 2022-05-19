I read, with interest, the letter to the editor from a community resident, now requesting an explanation and apology from Rabbi Stephen Weiss, former rabbi at Congregation B’nai Jeshurun. (“Rabbi owes public apology,” May 13)
While I fully feel and understand the writer’s (and that of the community) sense of frustration, and natural desire to bring closure, I feel the writer’s comment right now is uncalled for, and frankly, extremely untimely. Yes, on the surface, a compelling culpable scenario might well exist, and Weiss has in fact been charged with a crime, and we do know he will be under grand jury indictment and probable arraignment, however, he is yet to be found guilty in a court of law, and has in fact taken “first steps” to avoid further community disruption and pain.
If you were in a similar circumstance, would you be issuing a community apology at this point in time? Knowing there could be plenty of time in the future for that, as he, I’d be shutting my mouth right now.
Raymond (Ray) Hirsh
Scottsdale, Ariz.