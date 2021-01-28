Roger Kramer’s letter to the editor Jan. 22 about the attack on the Capitol resonates with me because my wife and I live about 17 miles from the insurrection site. And I worked in downtown Washington, D.C., for 24 years.
One of my jobs took me to the Capitol from time to time. Last week, National Guardsmen were assembled across the street from us. His question of why the insurgents were able to ransack the building can be summed up this way – democracy is complacent. We take security for granted.
But Kramer and others may be shocked to learn this was not the first time this happened, albeit under different circumstances. In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists got to the House Visitors Gallery and opened fire and wounded five members.
More recently, in 1998, a gunman stormed past a checkpoint and killed a Capitol Police officer and fatally wounded a detective. And, in 1814, the British invaded the Capitol and burned it down. Bottom line? We are political innocents and paid a horrible price for it. But then, two weeks after the insurgence, we were able to inaugurate a new president and vice president. We are resilient.
David H. Brown
North Bethesda, Md.