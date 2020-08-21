I have watched the antics from afar of a sole member of Beachwood City Council and a former elected official as they try to besmirch the reputation of James Pasch. It is laughable to me.
As the former regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, I well know how difficult that job is. James has a commitment to civil rights that is deep and ingrained in his soul. Even before he was the director, James traveled with us to visit the families of the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh. Being an ADL director in these terrible times is extremely difficult even involving a potential loss of security not only to you but your loved ones. The job is not for the faint hearted.
Many of us have been on the front lines of civil rights and social justice for years. I wish I could say the same about James’ critics. As a relatively new resident of Beachwood, I would hope our council members and residents work together and not try to create more division amongst us.
Anita Gray
Beachwood