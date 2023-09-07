The political targeting and harassment of our 45th president, Donald J. Trump, by the radical left is a witchhunt that started from the time he announced he was running for the presidency of the United States and has never stopped since. First there was Operation Crossfire Hurricane, in which the FBI, Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency were totally politicized against Trump. Then, in rapid succession, there was the failed attempt of the Mueller probe, impeachment No. 1 and Impeachment No. 2. In addition, there is Nancy Pelosi’s January 6 Committee, the Mar-A-Lago raid by the FBI on Trump’s home, the Manhattan Arraignment, the Miami Arraignment, the D.C. Arraignment and the Atlanta Arraignment.
The corrupt radical left’s insane obsession with Trump has exploded into a deathly destructive and dangerous catastrophe for our nation.
In spite of Trump’s many accomplishments, including unprecedented economic boom, strengthening our military capacity, the Abraham Accords, moving our embassy to Jerusalem, to name a few, as the 45th president, the radical left are hell-bent on destroying not only the man, and his supporters, but anyone that has the guts to disagree with them and their Marxist, anti-American views. They know that Trump is way out in front of his Republican candidate rivals, and are deathly afraid that Trump would expose their malicious and hateful lying, deceitfulness, and corruption to the American public. That is why they will do anything and everything to prevent Trump from becoming the president again.
We, as Americans, should speak up against such blatant tyranny or we all will lose our freedom forever.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights