It was crowded at Newark Liberty International Airport the Tuesday after Christmas. In crowds waiting for the 1:40 p.m. United Airlines flight to Cleveland was a large number of obviously Jewish people with many children running around noisily as children do. But many of the children were unmasked or wearing masks over their chins.
More troubling, many adults were doing the same. After a few minutes observing this, I approached a man others had called abba and asked him to ask his mishpocha to put on their masks and wear them properly. He graciously said of course and promptly did so, and many complied. Five minutes later, masks were off again and down again.
Boarding the plane was a nightmare. The flight attendants kept begging people to put on their masks and sit down. This didn’t work. The plane delayed closing doors 40 minutes, and then another 20 minutes because one passenger had gotten into a disturbing argument with a flight attendant about placement of a child carriage. I don’t know what it was about this group of traveling families that made them refuse to follow the rules, but as a Jew I felt embarrassed to the core.
My people, the People of the Book, the people who’ve taken pride in their contributions to science, culture and ethics were so shamefully indifferent to the rules. Perhaps an apology to passengers and crew is warranted? Anyone can have a bad day. It would be good to learn that day was unusual.
Michael Lederman
Cleveland Heights