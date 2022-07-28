President Joe Biden has nominated Elizabeth Frawley Bagley to be U.S. Ambassador to Brazil. Bagley wallows in antisemitic tropes. In a 1998 interview, she bemoaned “the influence of the Jewish lobby because there is major money involved.” Notwithstanding the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 approved overwhelmingly by both houses of Congress, Bagley called moving the embassy “stupid.”
Her nomination fits right in with all the many other antisemites Biden has nominated to the U.S. State Department.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.