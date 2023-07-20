I believe in the future Orthodox Judaism will continue to flourish. I also believe kol yisroel aravim zeh ba zeh, which means all of Israel are reponsible for each other. (“NJ kosher bakery faces boycotts for declining rainbow pastry orders,” cjn.org, July 7)
We must protect each other from antisemitism and promote Torah values. I hope this issue will not become a civil war with Jews taking sides. Those wishing to support the shomer Shabbos bakery should do so. Those who are upset with this issue should seek a bakery to their liking.
Rabbi Bernhard Rosenberg
Edison, N.J.