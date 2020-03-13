The mention of the Cleveland Indians in the March 6 edition about one-time shortstop/manager Lou Boudreau brought back memories of baseball games played at League Park at East 66th Street and Lexington Avenue in Cleveland. (“Talk should shift away from defensive shifts”)
I cannot recall any other Major League Baseball team in which Boudreau and second baseman Ray Mack played together in the minor leagues and came to the Indians as the same combo. The ball yard was in the middle of a middle-class neighborhood easily reached by streetcar. So many home run balls bounced off adjoining houses that a screen was erected.
At one game, I saw a ball stuck in the screen and the officials had to decide whether to call it a home run or a ground-rule double. Sorry, but I forget which decision prevailed. Another memory was of third baseman Kenny Keltner. He would scoop up the ground ball, look at the seams to get a good grip and then zoom it to first base, barely beating the frustrated runner. That was when baseball was fun to watch.
David H. Brown
North Bethesda, Md.