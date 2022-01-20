The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ comments “condemning” the Islamist hostage-taking event in Colleyville, Texas and appearing to support the Jewish community during it are ironic since CAIR has been the leading public advocate for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, aka “Lady al-Qaeda,” back into society where she can continue to do what she was convicted of – firing automatic weapons at American soldiers and FBI agents.
Further, any support CAIR, described as the “nation’s largest Muslim advocacy group,” gives to any Jewish community has to be taken with a very large grain of salt since the Simon Wiesenthal Center led by Rabbis Marvin Hier and Abraham Cooper recently declared CAIR to be one of the 10 most antisemitic organizations in the world.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.