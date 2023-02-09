To protect free speech, on Feb. 1, the First Amendment Clinic at the Kramer Law Clinic Center at Case Western Reserve University School of Law filed a motion of appearance in the city of Beachwood and Beachwood Police Chief vs. John Doe lawsuit. This is how justice survives the exercise of poor judgment and the misuse of power by those who wield it.
Anyone who values free speech should read the motion in the Cleveland Jewish News at cjn.org/beachwood. For those who missed The Plain Dealer editorial on this issue, you can view it at bit.ly/3HI9j2D.
At this point, it is irrelevant who engaged in the speech, but rather whether the accusations were true or untrue, unless the true purpose of the city is to identify the speaker to retaliate and also provide a chilling effect for any and all future employees who attempt to speak truth to power.
Marvin Sable
Beachwood