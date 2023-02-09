To protect free speech, on Feb. 1, the First Amendment Clinic at the Kramer Law Clinic Center at Case Western Reserve University School of Law filed a motion of appearance in the city of Beachwood and Beachwood Police Chief vs. John Doe lawsuit. This is how justice survives the exercise of poor judgment and the misuse of power by those who wield it.

Anyone who values free speech should read the motion in the Cleveland Jewish News at cjn.org/beachwood. For those who missed The Plain Dealer editorial on this issue, you can view it at bit.ly/3HI9j2D.

At this point, it is irrelevant who engaged in the speech, but rather whether the accusations were true or untrue, unless the true purpose of the city is to identify the speaker to retaliate and also provide a chilling effect for any and all future employees who attempt to speak truth to power.

Marvin Sable

Beachwood

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.