In an opinion piece recently published by the Cleveland Jewish News, Beachwood City Councilwoman June Taylor defended the city’s decision to fight against the release of the footage of a Beachwood police officer firing two shots into the driver’s window from the side into the car of a fleeing suspected shoplifter as it drove away, more than a year after it happened because the investigation wasn’t complete and releasing it might taint future legal proceedings. (“Beachwood councilwoman: I will not be a rubber stamp,” Aug. 28)
However, two weeks after this incident happened, I don’t remember her, or any other city official upset that the city released almost all the footage of the incident, including the foot and car chase of this 19-year-old Black kid, even though the investigation and criminal proceedings into his conduct were far from complete.
As a Black resident with a teenage son, I would like Taylor and other Beachwood city officials to explain why they think it is only important to fight to keep footage from the public that might taint future legal proceedings if it’s a white Beachwood police officer whose conduct is in question, but don’t feel the same way when it’s a 19-year-old Black kid?
Isn’t this a clear example of the systematic racism everyone was marching against at the June 11 “Rally for Social Justice?” I hope Beachwood city officials will explain this double standard and embarrassing hypocrisy.
Machelle Knight
Beachwood