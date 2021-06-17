As one who has been a resident of Beachwood for many years, I am aware of several occasions in which our citizens had been polled about their preference for street lights on those streets which remain pitch black.
The overall consensus has been to leave things as they are for the purpose of retaining Beachwood’s “village” appearance.
Once upon a time, our city was known as the “village of Beachwood.”
This is certainly not the case any longer as Beachwood has grown and prospered tremendously.
In the interest of safety, I believe that it is imperative that our city now seriously considers having street lights installed throughout the city.
Times have changed and for reasons I’m sure we are all aware of, it would be extremely beneficial to have our community bathed in light.
The days of the dark, little “village of Beachwood” are no more.
Martin Flowerman
Beachwood