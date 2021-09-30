On June, 27 2019, a Beachwood policeman fired two shots into the drivers’ window of a suspected shoplifter as he was driving away at Beachwood Place. For reasons that remain unclear, the video and whether it was a justified use of deadly force was kept from the public for 13 months until July, 29, 2020, when the footage was finally released to Channel 19, a month after they initially requested it and two weeks after the city denied their initial request.
When the footage was released, people were justifiably outraged not only at the shooting itself, but also at the city for fighting to keep the footage and the severity of the issue from the public. More than a year has passed since the footage was released and despite promises from the city, we still don’t know the individuals responsible for the way the city chose to handle this. This is not simply acceptable, particularly as we head back to the polls.
Early voting for the November election starts in a few days and voters deserve to know which elected officials approved of – or acquiesced to – the city’s fight to keep this information from the residents. Before casting votes, voters have a right to know how each of the elected officials handled the situation.
Use of force and disproportionate minority contact are two of the most pressing issues in criminal justice. Beachwood had an opportunity to model accountability and transparency.
At this point, there is still an opportunity for accountability.
Maggie Keenan
Beachwood