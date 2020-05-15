I want to thank the city of Beachwood, Beachwood schools and residents for recognizing our seniors in such a meaningful way on May 7. The parade route was nostalgic from Fairmount Elementary School to Hilltop Elementary School, Beachwood Place, Bryden Elementary School, the middle school and ending at the high school.
It was so well organized. Led by our police and fire departments, seniors and their families were cheered on with streets and parking lots filled (respecting social distancing) with so much support. It was truly an unforgettable experience. Beyond anything we could have imagined.
Teachers, administrators, our entire school board, along with countless others gave our seniors such a send-off. It was overwhelming in the best of ways. What a show of community support. Thank you to all. The fence along the football field with a picture of each senior was an amazing and thoughtful surprise.
And thank you to Chick-fil-A for giving each senior a sandwich at the end of the parade. How lucky we are to live in Beachwood?
Jennifer Stern
Beachwood