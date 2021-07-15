Beachwood Arts Council proudly presents “Small Wonders,” a virtual art exhibit and sale which runs through Saturday, July 31. This exhibit features artwork by 38 local artists, including drawings, jewelry, mixed media, paintings, pastels and photographs. The artwork, which is available for purchase from the artists, can be viewed at beachwoodartscouncil.org.

Beachwood Arts Council is pleased to provide a platform to local artists during the pandemic when many in-person galleries are closed to the public.

Please consider supporting area artists during this difficult time by purchasing a piece of artwork for your home or as a gift.

Leah Gilbert, Chairperson

Art Exhibit

Beachwood Arts Council

