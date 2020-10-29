Thanks for the excellent reporting of Beachwood’s ongoing legal issues. Your reporting of the city’s law department and council actions, admitting the delay addressing an officer-involved shooting being due to “mistakes”; its failure to act for over a year. You’ve also covered the recent retaliatory criminal actions against the one councilman most interested in shining light. However, much work remains.
Beachwood is now further sidetracked with more litigation, costing thousands of dollars in: settlements; awards; legal fees and court costs; and hikes in insurance premiums. Council oversees the law department; tasked to hold them accountable. Instead it’s one misdirection after another. Government accountability seems to be woefully lacking on this, and other matters. Our citizens deserve to know each council member’s answer to this question, so we can hold them accountable when they are next on a ballot.
They say repetition breeds disengagement. Is that what council and administration leadership is hoping for? Is the hope everything will just go away? I, for one, hope not. I urge councilman Mike Burkons to stay the course; fight for openness and explanations for the poor leadership we’ve seen of late.
And, I hope CJN continues its relentless coverage of this still-developing story; asking each council member, the mayor, law director, and others to go on record and publicly state whether they believe these “mistakes” warrant actions against more than just a single, outspoken councilman.
Steve Bossin
Beachwood