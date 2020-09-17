One day last week there were two similar, but very different articles on cleveland.com about the Labor Day flooding. One talked about how Solon has spent $40 million on sewer infrastructure since 2006 and only had 19 calls for flooding compared to 78 calls in Beachwood and with half the houses.
In the Beachwood article, the mayor expressed his anger that the criticism over the city’s response was unfair because the city finally decided to take these long-known and longstanding flooding issues seriously this past March, while other cities have been spending millions on this for decades. Imagine if five years ago the city only spent $5 million on a backup fire station instead of one that cost $15 million, and decided to use that $10 million and begin to address this issue back in 2015 instead of just this past March?
For the city officials that have been in an elected position for more than five years, I would like to know what each of you have done since you have been in office to advocate that the city take seriously and prioritize these openly known longstanding flooding issues before this March? If you are a voter whose basement floods and you want accountability, ask this question and don’t vote for those who have done nothing for years until March.
Todd Mason
Beachwood