Beachwood City Council is currently pursuing legislation that would decrease transparency, and thus, would most assuredly decrease accountability. Given the vast amount of issues that have occurred in Beachwood over the past year, which include but are not limited to the two settlements paid to city employees based upon harassment by Mayor Martin S. Horwitz, and what has been characterized as “self-dealing” by the city engineer, it is beyond baffling that the council would choose this time to decrease openness.
I would think that the Beachwood community expects more transparency, given promises made to provide that by city council. However, this Beachwood administration, and the Beachwood law director were sued recently for public records. Did the recent need for media to sue for public records portend the direction the Beachwood council and administration were heading regarding transparency?
From my perspective, the goal of the council in this proposed legislation is either to silence one council member, or hide aberrant behavior from becoming public knowledge. In either case, what council is proposing is not indicative of an open/transparent democracy, and not what Beachwood has stood for.
Donald K. Sykes, Jr.
Beachwood