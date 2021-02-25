Kudos to the city of University Heights for preserving their city of beautiful homes by putting an end to the proposed synagogue on Churchill Boulevard (“University Heights shuts down new shul,” Feb. 12).
As a Beachwood resident, I would hope that Beachwood would prioritize the wishes of its residents and stop the pop-up synagogues that are being conducted in residential homes.
I have been personally affected by the disregard and entitlement of those who have no regard that neighbors can have quiet enjoyment of their property.
I was in the middle of purchasing my rental home on Edgewood Road and without my knowledge, it was sold for a shul, despite the protests of myself and the neighbors, talks with the mayor and city council members, and building and legal departments. Because I could no longer live at that property, I was offered a house on Greenlawn Avenue to help me in my precarious situation. I immediately bought the house and enjoyed living there for a year and then came to discover that a breakaway shul has started four doors away.
I again urge Beachwood to follow suit with University Heights and do the right thing for its residents.
Shelly Zemelman
Beachwood