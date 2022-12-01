The article in the Nov. 25 Cleveland Jewish News titled “Know Your Audience” resonates with me. (Hal Becker’s column, Nov. 25)

At my 1944 Glenville High School graduation, I was a debater. My bachelor’s degree from Cleveland College notes my minor was in speech. In the 1990s, I became an adjunct professor of speech at Montgomery College in Rockville, Md.

In 1995, I wrote a book titled “I Would Rather be Audited by the IRS than give a Speech.” I presented a copy to the then head of the IRS. She thanked me and said, “The next time I give a speech, I’ll think of you. The next time you are audited, think of me.”

That quip appeared on Page 1 of The Wall Street Journal.

David H. Brown

North Bethesda, Md.

