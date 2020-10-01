While we truly believe Beech Brook does important work and deserves to be fairly compensated for their land, we also need them to be good neighbors and
responsible stewards of the environment. We call upon Beech Brook to do the right thing and be a willing seller and negotiate in good faith with the conservancies and individuals who are ready and willing to fundraise to save the 68 wooded acres and green space of Beech Brook.
Meanwhile, Pepper Pike city officials are in the process of revising the current U-2 (public buildings) zoning code. They are also in the process of writing a new zoning chapter (1275) which will require and regulate site development plans.
We don’t want to make the same mistakes in the future that we made with the proposed rezoning of Beech Brook. There is no place in Pepper Pike that is appropriate for a mixed-use development, regardless of its size or intent; therefore residents should tell the city planner, members of the planning commission and members of city council that Pepper Pike needs an addition to the current zoning code to prohibit mixed-use in our bucolic, residential community. It just doesn’t belong here.
Judi and Manny Naft
Pepper Pike