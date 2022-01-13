The article about a name added to East 4th Street brings back two memories. (“Belkin Productions Boulevard added to East 4th Street name,” Dec. 31)
First, it was six blocks from my alma mater Cleveland College “concrete campus” at the northeast corner of Public Square. More importantly, it was a street I walked up and down very often. My father had a small butter-and-egg business on East 4th Street near Prospect Avenue.
In those days – late 1930s and early 1940s – the street was crammed with small shops. To help my father with deliveries, I used to put two 32-pound cases of butter on a two-wheel cart and deliver that down East 4th to the Mayflower Restaurant on Euclid Avenue, near Public Square a few blocks away. Not far from there were the wholesale food businesses, some of which were in the old Sheriff’s Street Market. I mention that because my father, on an impulse, bought a fish stand there.
When he told my mother, she literally marched him down there the next morning and demanded the purchase money returned. She explained, “I don’t want him coming home smelling of fish.” The money was returned immediately. This from a woman who if she stood as tall as she could would only reach 4-foot-11 inches. I’m sure I would not recognize East 4th Street today.
David Brown
North Bethesda, Md.