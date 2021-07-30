Just as Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels boycotted the Jews of Germany, Ben & Jerry’s is boycotting the 800,000 Jews of East Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria. (“Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in West Bank, east Jerusalem,” cjn.org, July 19).
Ben & Jerry’s has demonstrated the foundational antisemitism of its corporate culture. As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said with great wisdom and prescience at Harvard shortly before his death: “When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews; you’re talking antisemitism.” King certainly foresaw the antisemitic menace that Ben & Jerry’s has become.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.