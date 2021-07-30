Just as Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels boycotted the Jews of Germany, Ben & Jerry’s is boycotting the 800,000 Jews of East Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria. (“Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in West Bank, east Jerusalem,” cjn.org, July 19).

Ben & Jerry’s has demonstrated the foundational antisemitism of its corporate culture. As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said with great wisdom and prescience at Harvard shortly before his death: “When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews; you’re talking antisemitism.” King certainly foresaw the antisemitic menace that Ben & Jerry’s has become.

Richard Sherman

Margate, Fla.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.