Cleveland Jewish News Columnist Cliff Savren’s supporting Ben & Jerry’s decision to not sell ice cream on the West Bank aptly explained that this does not affect the company’s business in Israel proper, and how expanding settlements impairs the ability for there to ever be a two-state solution to this issue (“Ben & Jerry’s puts settlement issue on menu,” Aug. 6). What he did not describe is why the moral outrage in the Jewish community aimed at Ben & Jerry’s is misdirected.
How would you feel if you knew that Jewish settlers commit near-daily attacks on Palestinian residents of the West Bank, firing automatic weapons, uprooting their crops, destroying farm equipment and setting their property on fire? That the Israel Defense Forces routinely protects and sometimes participates in these attacks? That investigations into these attacks result in a low conviction rate? That Palestinians living in large swaths of the West Bank and East Jerusalem have their homes torn down because they were built without building permits that they can’t obtain?
You might not be aware of these things because they are seldom reported on in the Jewish press, while attacks by Palestinians against Jews are considered newsworthy. What it amounts to is that Jews are treating Palestinians on the West Bank and East Jerusalem the way our ancestors were treated in Eastern Europe. And that is something to be morally outraged about.
Rather than condemning Ben & Jerry’s, the Jewish community ought to be raising the loudest voices of protest against this behavior of our own people.
Alan Federman
Cleveland Heights