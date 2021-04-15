In the 1950s, we were a young growing family, so we spent a lot of Saturdays at both Berg’s and Stork children’s furniture stores.
When our second daughter, Anita, was about 18 months old, we went with friends to Berg’s to shop for a needed item – can’t remember which one – and as we walked around, Anita decided to throw herself on the floor, face down, kicking and screaming – a full-blown tantrum. Since that never had happened before, we just froze, until Bud/Dad picked her up and removed the little red-faced child from the store.
Over the years, we have retold this event always remembering that we were at Berg’s. We decided that it was there she became the performer/actress/singer that at 66 years old she now is. Berg’s was her first “gig.” Of course, it is Anita Hollander.
Iris Hollander November
Beachwood