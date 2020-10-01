As I await the arrival of the mournful sounds of the Kol Nidre, I think about President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Supreme Court. A woman of unimpeachable character, she is a Scalia-esque judge, well qualified for the position.
I agree that we should not bring her devout Catholicism into the discussion. Yet, I cannot help but feel profound bitterness about how Republicans in the Senate treated members of my faith. These same senators felt no shame humiliating Merrick Garland, child of Holocaust survivors, who had an equally distinguished record. Garland was not even granted the courtesy of an interview when nominated by then President Barack Obama, a full 9½ months before the end of his term.
Now Ruth Bader Ginsberg has been disrespected. Less than 24 hours after the announcement of her death on erev Rosh Hashanah, the holiest day of our year, Mitch McConnell announces gleefully that he will replace her immediately. Before she is even buried – while Americans are already voting for president – Trump nominates her replacement.
Ginsberg’s granddaughter, who conveyed her grandmother’s dying wish that the next president appoint her successor, is in essence called a liar by this president. I approach Yom Kippur with profound bitterness toward Trump and his enablers – for their hypocrisy and bold power grabs that will likely steal two Supreme Court seats. We should never forget this betrayal when we vote in November and future elections. U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is up for re-election in 2022.
Jessica Schreiber
Cleveland