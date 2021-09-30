The way we sheepishly, totally, completely and franticly surrendered and abandoned Afghanistan and Americans will go down in American history as one of the worst catastrophic military and policy debacles ever.
Our enemies are celebrating all of President Joe Biden’s disastrous, bad-for-America policies. The weak, cowardly, feckless Biden regime has thoughtlessly and recklessly quickly handed over Afghanistan to the same fundamentalist Islamist terrorists that sheltered Al Qaeda before the 9/11 attacks that we have been fighting for the last 20 years without caring about the extremely dangerous consequences.
We have left behind very sophisticated military equipment. Why didn’t we take all that equipment with us, or at least destroy it, so the Taliban couldn’t use it or turn it over to the Communist Chinese, Russians, North Koreans or any other adversary of the United States? Of the new massive influx of refugees coming into the U.S. now, how many of them will be vetted?
How many of them will be murderers, rapists or terrorists? Also, lists of Americans and Afghans helping us were given to the terrorists. This is nothing short of insanity and treachery. Judging by the shameful, speedy way Biden surrendered to the Taliban terrorists, then claiming surrendering to them was an “extraordinary success,” can we really trust this inept, shameful person called Biden? His constant lying, deceit and callous disregard for America is egregious and a gigantic embarrassment to America and the world. He should, without any question, resign or be impeached.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights