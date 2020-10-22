Today’s Democratic party is the party of socialism, led by socialists Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her “Squad.” The platform includes her “Green New Deal” and calls an end to airline travel within 10 years: end to fossil fuel (no more cars or factories); and other socialistic benefits.
Cost for the Green New Deal is estimated to be $93 trillion over 10 years.
Fox News calls AOC and her “squad” anti-Semites and anti-Christian. Kamala Harris is the most radical senator in the Senate next to Sanders. Sanders and Harris rushed to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s aid when Omar made anti-Semitic remarks and was forced to apologize.
Sanders, an avowed socialist, is advising Biden and Harris. He has his longtime praise for Cuba’s communist dictatorship and also praising Venezuela’s socialist dictatorship. He wants America to adopt Cuba-style socialism over capitalism.
In the Old Testament, G-d tells Moses the Israelites are stiff-necked people and wants to destroy them and begin anew with Moses. The liturgy on Yom Kippur includes “The Confessional,” which among confessions says “we have been stiff-necked.”
How true today with the liberal Jews who want the destruction of America and with it the state of Israel by voting for former Vice President Joe Biden and Harris.
Allan M. Farkas
Beachwood