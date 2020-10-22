Anti-Semitic hate crimes have skyrocketed with Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump embraces white supremacists. One need only examine world history to determine when a society has his brand of divisive leadership, it portends badly for the Jews. We need to be careful with whom we align ourselves.
Trump’s “friendship” to Israel is clearly a product of cynicism on his part: an appeal to an evangelical base. Vice President Joe Biden sees our support of Israel as moral, vital and in America’s best interests. Even where a case might be made that Trump is “good for Israel,” we mustn’t turn a blind eye to the failure which defines his governance.
My rav in Israel conveyed his shock that many are willing to overlook actions even when they violate the values of Torah. The character, corruption and many of the policies of this president run contrary to the fundamentals of our faith. Vile rhetoric. Fomenting racial hatred. Incessant lies. Narcissism. Mistreatment of women; children; the disabled. Assaults on science. Conflicts of interest. Willful negligence mismanaging our nation’s devastating pandemic.
Biden and Kamala Harris are not just the lesser of two evils. They are people of integrity, intellect, compassion and faith. Are there threats to us from the left? Yes. But any threat posed from far-left fringe elements of the Democratic party pales in comparison to the danger posed by Trump. He has left us no doubt as to who he truly is. When voting, I hope we’ll reflect the values our generations uphold.
Naomi Stein
University Heights