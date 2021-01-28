I was spellbound watching the inauguration right in front of my Smart TV. Finally, many reasons to hope that “Happy Days Are Here Again.”
Madame Vice President Kamala Harris – so proud to finally have a woman second in command.
And Doug Emhoff, her Jewish husband and their Jewish children and their beloved “Momela,” are a historic wonderful first.
Help is on the way on the pandemic front to families in peril, both medically and financially.
No more punitive treatment of immigrants and progress will be made to prevent the horrific treatment of our people and all ethnic groups.
As someone who has spent 25 summers in Rehoboth, Del., we are so proud of our favorite son and beloved Delaware President Joe Biden and his family.
Margaret S. Chesler
Beachwood