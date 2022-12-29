Due to consistent suppression and censorship by the Biden administration, mass media and social media, I don’t think that most Americans are aware of the serious scandal that President Joe Biden is involved in, since the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden’s abandoned “laptop from hell,” the contents of which included volumes of incriminating influence-peddling business dealings between Hunter and Communist China, the Ukraine and other countries.
The FBI had possession of the laptop since December 2019, and knew about the dealings of the Bidens, but did nothing about it. They purposely sat on it until after the 2020 presidential election so as to not jeopardize Joe Biden’s bid to take over the White House. Even though Biden continually denies wrongdoing, there is video, photo and email evidence that proves that Biden had at least 14 meetings with these bad actors.
Joe Biden was implicated of receiving millions of dollars from his and his son’s nefarious business ventures. The media constantly reported on this as being “Russian disinformation” without a shred of evidence and then colluded with big tech, the Democratic Party and the Department of Justice to suppress the story right before the election. The recent release of the Twitter files, along with FBI whistle blowers has exposed the extent to which Twitter (before the Elon Musk purchase) was the real purveyor of disinformation. The American public deserves to get the whole truth, and accountability of anyone involved in these scandalous, unconstitutional dealings.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights