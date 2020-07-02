The phrase “Black Lives Matter” is valid, as is the phrase “All Lives Matter,” but the latter phrase isn’t good enough for the Black Lives Matter movement or its left-leaning allies, the mainstream media and the Democratic Party. They have continually whitewashed and
elevated the perception of the Black Lives Matter movement.
There is a difference between the two, which often gets extremely blurred. The news and video of the death of George Floyd was horrible and tragic, which all Americans were united about, no matter what the color of one’s skin. All the police officers involved were instantly condemned, fired and charged. The
immediate, nonviolent protests that ensued nationally were totally understandable and justified. However, BLM, Antifa and other violent, leftist groups infiltrated and incited many nonviolent protesters to viciously attack police, loot and burn hundreds of businesses, etc.
Black civil rights attorney Leo Terrell slammed the BLM movement for their hypocrisy and lack of real concern for the black community. He also called for corporations to stop pouring millions of dollars into funding it.
Muhammed Ali Jr. blasted the movement as “racist,” adding that his dad would have been disgusted by their overt racism in the name of “black lives.”
BLM and the other radical Marxist organizations need to be exposed for who they really are and all people need to fight back. Besides their destructive, violent nature, they even want to defund police departments. We need to restore law and order once and for all.
Joel Weiner
Mayfield Heights