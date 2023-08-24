I was at first shocked but, unfortunately, not totally surprised by Douglas Bloomfield’s call to cut aid to Israel (“Time to cut aid to Israel, Aug. 11). All those wonderful things he has said and written about Israel are no longer relevant.
Why?
Because Netanyahu has dared to challenge the unbridled power of the Israeli Supreme Court by removing its ability to negate the will of the Knesset, and, hence, the Israeli people, through the “reasonableness test.” But reasonableness, like beauty, is in the eyes of the beholder.
In the United States, Supreme Court justices are proposed by the government (i.e. the president) and accepted or rejected by the Senate. Accordingly, sometimes the Supreme Court is more liberal and at other times more conservative, and both sides have a shot at being the majority. This, however, can never happen in Israel because the court, which has been liberal for its entire existence, has the power to veto any proposed new member of the court, thus perpetuating its political learnings.
Bloomfield is concerned that Israeli democracy is imperiled by the current government, but democracy implies governance by the majority (with necessary safeguards for the minority). He was OK with that maxim as long as the majority looks, and votes, like him.
If that majority has now become more conservative, some American Jews on the left, and particularly Bloomfield, are fully prepared to pillory Israel and its duly elected government, throw it under the bus and offer it up on the altar of liberalism.
Leonard Ehrenreich
Beachwood